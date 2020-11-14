Advantage Solutions (ADV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 16th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ADV stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. Advantage Solutions has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $12.08.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides promotions agency services to clients worldwide. It offers sales agency, marketing agency, technology agency, retail agency, international, and business services. Advantage Solutions Inc was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc in March 2016.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.