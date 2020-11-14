Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Stock Price Up 12.9%

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)’s share price rose 12.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 751,895 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 211% from the average daily volume of 241,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Advantage Solutions in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADV)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides promotions agency services to clients worldwide. It offers sales agency, marketing agency, technology agency, retail agency, international, and business services. Advantage Solutions Inc was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc in March 2016.

