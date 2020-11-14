AerCap (NYSE:AER) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of AerCap in a report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AerCap from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AerCap currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.50.

NYSE:AER opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average is $29.31. AerCap has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $64.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.14.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($7.73). AerCap had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AerCap will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 4,347.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in AerCap by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

