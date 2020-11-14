Aerogrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Aerogrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

AERO opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. Aerogrow International has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $100.24 million, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.52.

Aerogrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Aerogrow International had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $16.41 million for the quarter.

About Aerogrow International

AeroGrow International, Inc engages in the development, marketing, direct-selling, and wholesale of indoor garden systems to consumers and retailers worldwide. The company's principal products include indoor gardens and proprietary seed pod kits that allow consumers to grow vegetables, such as tomatoes, chili peppers, and salad greens; fresh herbs comprising cilantro, chives, basil, dill, oregano, and mint; and flowers, which comprise petunias, snapdragons, geraniums, and vinca.

