Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Stock Price Up 13.6%

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ)’s stock price shot up 13.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.36. 2,461,822 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 1,910,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The firm has a market cap of $21.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60.

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 857,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 89,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 296.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 79,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 59,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology and endocrinology. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.