Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,153 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.54% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $17,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,587,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $640,310,000 after purchasing an additional 48,930 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,367,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,501,000 after acquiring an additional 237,834 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,045,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 874,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,210,000 after purchasing an additional 87,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.79.

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.25 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,502.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.90 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,667 shares in the company, valued at $9,687,089.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,469 shares of company stock worth $577,308 over the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $86.57 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $88.95. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.39.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.42. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $494.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

