Agilent Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 4,373 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 170% compared to the average daily volume of 1,619 call options.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $648,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 2,222 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $258,107.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,588.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 345.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,203,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,376,000 after acquiring an additional 933,535 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,843,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $162,899,000 after acquiring an additional 550,105 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,898,000 after acquiring an additional 526,628 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,941,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,584,000 after acquiring an additional 367,447 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 536,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,166,000 after acquiring an additional 341,665 shares during the period.

Shares of A stock opened at $110.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.10. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $117.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.51.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

