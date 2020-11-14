AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

AGNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AGNC Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.25 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.92.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.56. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 0.96.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.69 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.35% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 2,741 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $39,086.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 770.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 554.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.