Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) PT Set at €2.20 by Bank of America

Bank of America set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AF. Berenberg Bank set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €3.03 ($3.57).

Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) stock opened at €3.90 ($4.58) on Wednesday. Air France-KLM SA has a 52 week low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 52 week high of €14.65 ($17.24). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of €3.86.

Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

