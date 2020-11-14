Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

AKTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a report on Monday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.80.

AKTS stock opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. Akoustis Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $305.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.85.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.54 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,937,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,083,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rohan Houlden sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $66,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,480.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,920 shares of company stock worth $1,333,912. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 247.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 111.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 449.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

