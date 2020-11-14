Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. offers interactive security solutions for home and business owners. The Company offers security systems which include image sensor, crash and smash protection, web control, mobile access and video monitoring. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. is based in VIENNA, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALRM. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alarm.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair cut Alarm.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $70.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $79.38.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $158.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.51 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hugh Panero sold 7,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $529,502.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,993 shares in the company, valued at $210,018.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $586,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,705,687.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,707 shares of company stock valued at $7,676,426. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

