Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. offers interactive security solutions for home and business owners. The Company offers security systems which include image sensor, crash and smash protection, web control, mobile access and video monitoring. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. is based in VIENNA, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALRM. William Blair downgraded shares of Alarm.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Alarm.com from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $70.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.92. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $79.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $158.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.51 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mayo A. Shattuck III sold 17,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $945,885.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,937.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy P. Mcadam sold 9,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $591,036.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,952 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,736.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,707 shares of company stock worth $7,676,426. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alarm.com by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,097,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,110,000 after buying an additional 219,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,665,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,356,000 after acquiring an additional 674,339 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 32.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,966,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,902,000 after purchasing an additional 728,403 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.8% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,784,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,681,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

