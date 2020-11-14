Alexco Resource (AXU) Set to Announce Earnings on Sunday

Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Sunday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 57.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter.

NYSE:AXU opened at $2.56 on Friday. Alexco Resource has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $350.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, one quartz mining license and 50% of three quartz mining leases, and two crown grants 50% of three quartz mining leases covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

