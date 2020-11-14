Alexey Lugovskoy Sells 900 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) insider Alexey Lugovskoy sold 900 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alexey Lugovskoy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 26th, Alexey Lugovskoy sold 1,367 shares of Morphic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $38,727.11.

On Friday, October 23rd, Alexey Lugovskoy sold 2,318 shares of Morphic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $65,622.58.

On Monday, October 19th, Alexey Lugovskoy sold 100 shares of Morphic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $2,822.00.

On Monday, October 12th, Alexey Lugovskoy sold 718 shares of Morphic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $19,407.54.

On Thursday, October 8th, Alexey Lugovskoy sold 4,755 shares of Morphic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $124,723.65.

On Monday, October 5th, Alexey Lugovskoy sold 1,000 shares of Morphic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $26,500.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Alexey Lugovskoy sold 1,627 shares of Morphic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $44,905.20.

Morphic stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $924.72 million, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.39. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.60. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 96,548 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 2nd quarter worth $1,894,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Morphic in the second quarter valued at $819,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on MORF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Morphic in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

