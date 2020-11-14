Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.95.

Shares of Alithya Group stock opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. Alithya Group has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $3.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.97.

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02).

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Alithya Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,102,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 38,560 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alithya Group in the third quarter worth $2,842,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new position in Alithya Group during the third quarter valued at $1,063,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alithya Group by 6,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 61,800 shares during the period.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

