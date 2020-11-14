Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday. Finally, Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) downgraded Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st.

Allianz stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $94.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.08. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

