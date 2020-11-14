Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Twin Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.0% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,772.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,573.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,495.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,198.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,816.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.