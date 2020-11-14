Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 928 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after purchasing an additional 445,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,841,000 after purchasing an additional 114,032 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,652,000 after purchasing an additional 37,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,425,000 after purchasing an additional 26,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. 140166 boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.40.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,772.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,198.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,816.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,573.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,495.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

