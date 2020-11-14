Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 593 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 7.0% in the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 10.7% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 610 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $134,778,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Alphabet by 9.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 47,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 77.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,772.26 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,816.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,573.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,495.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1,198.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

