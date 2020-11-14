Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 96,719 Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,719 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of McEwen Mining worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in McEwen Mining by 29.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 795,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 180,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in McEwen Mining by 10.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,420,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 132,309 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in McEwen Mining by 49.8% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 45,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in McEwen Mining during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 66.8% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 106,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

MUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.31.

MUX stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.03. McEwen Mining Inc has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 140.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

