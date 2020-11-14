Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Merus worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,090,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,917 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,439,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,247,000 after acquiring an additional 627,196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 390.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 44,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $13.14 on Friday. Merus has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $20.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $382.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.54.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 146,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $1,724,359.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 201,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.17 per share, with a total value of $2,255,290.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 538,311 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,776 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Merus Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of gastric and non-small cell lung cancers.

