Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,894 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,144,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,095,000 after buying an additional 779,794 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 556.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 617,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after buying an additional 523,818 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 67,428 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,798,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 378,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after buying an additional 58,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSA opened at $36.42 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average of $31.45.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $109.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NSA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.56.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 784 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.2 million rentable square feet.

