Alps Advisors Inc. Has $458,000 Holdings in PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,627 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of PDL BioPharma worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDLI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PDL BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 173,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 842,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 205,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered PDL BioPharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered PDL BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

NASDAQ PDLI opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 13.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. PDL BioPharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $3.86. The company has a market cap of $274.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.02.

In other news, major shareholder Pdl Biopharma, Inc. acquired 8,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.16 per share, with a total value of $97,125.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,667,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,728,150.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PDL BioPharma Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc manages various patents in the United States and internationally. The company's patents cover humanization of antibodies. It also offers notes and other long-term receivables services, as well as engages in the equity investment activities. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc in 2006.

