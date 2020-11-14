Alps Advisors Inc. Has $460,000 Stock Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,497 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 13,926 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,018,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

COG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Cabot Oil & Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Shares of COG stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.23.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

In related news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $1,014,643.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 52,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,106.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

