Alps Advisors Inc. Has $477,000 Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth $33,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 58.4% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 216.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 181.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded NRG Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.24. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $40.99. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.05, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.07.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 130.12% and a net margin of 44.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

