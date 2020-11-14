Alps Advisors Inc. Has $486,000 Stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,012 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in VEREIT by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 308,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in VEREIT by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 120,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in VEREIT by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 40,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in VEREIT by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 303,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VEREIT by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VEREIT alerts:

NYSE:VER opened at $7.36 on Friday. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.37.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). VEREIT had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The company had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VER. ValuEngine raised VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on VEREIT from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Rufrano purchased 40,000 shares of VEREIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,279,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,757,665.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.7 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.