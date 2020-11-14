Alps Advisors Inc. Has $509,000 Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 12.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 70.7% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.2% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 246,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,846,000 after buying an additional 24,910 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 75.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVB opened at $169.34 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $229.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.68.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 68.09%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVB. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.63.

As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 86,380 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

