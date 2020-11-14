Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,183 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 549.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Navient by 34.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Navient by 24.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Navient by 33.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Navient in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NAVI stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 12.02. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.83.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NAVI. BidaskClub raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush raised shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Navient from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

