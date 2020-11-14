Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,284 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 46.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,734,000 after buying an additional 190,582 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,702,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,171 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,699,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,977,000 after acquiring an additional 563,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SVC opened at $10.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 2.03.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.22). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1.06%.

SVC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Service Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a REIT which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

