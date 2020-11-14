Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after acquiring an additional 16,251 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.2% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 61.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director Thomas P. Anderson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,611.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.89.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $36.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.26. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $52.76.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. Analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

