Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,869 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 362,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 15,972 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 358,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 29,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,907,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,120,000 after buying an additional 1,643,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

RLJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Compass Point assumed coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.61.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $18.17.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.19 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was down 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.97%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

