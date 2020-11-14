Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 11,485 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,485 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 0.5% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 54,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 31.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 30,648 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 145,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 33.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1,193.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 20,511 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.13.

In related news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $72.77 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc. has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.87, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.52.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 1st. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

