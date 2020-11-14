Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 11,798 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,798 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 41.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 42.2% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 16.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 0.7% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 106,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 89.2% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other STORE Capital news, CFO Catherine F. Long bought 3,960 shares of STORE Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.23 per share, with a total value of $99,910.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 266,669 shares in the company, valued at $6,728,058.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.70.

STOR opened at $31.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.56. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $40.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.96.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

