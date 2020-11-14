Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 3,080 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 29,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 100,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,199,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,576,000 after buying an additional 611,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 659,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after buying an additional 74,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

XENE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

XENE opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average of $11.96. The company has a market cap of $407.83 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.20. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $18.45.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 102.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

