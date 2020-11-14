Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 3,946 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 117,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

GEO opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The GEO Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $18.42.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.23). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%. On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.20%. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.45%.

In related news, Director Anne N. Foreman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $38,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GEO. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.