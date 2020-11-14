Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 41,571 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,571 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 319,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 221,671 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 265,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 18,836 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 39.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after acquiring an additional 476,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 135.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 55,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at approximately $866,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CXW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered CoreCivic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

In other CoreCivic news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 13,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $126,871.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,403 shares in the company, valued at $248,188.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoreCivic stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.46. The company has a market cap of $789.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.24.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $468.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. CoreCivic’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreCivic Profile

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

