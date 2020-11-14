Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 9,484 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 36.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,484 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 359.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.56.

STAG stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.08. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.31). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

