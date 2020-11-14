Alps Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 25.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 32,340 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the period. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wipro alerts:

Shares of WIT stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WIT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Investec cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wipro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.