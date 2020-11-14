ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.17

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.17 and last traded at $51.52, with a volume of 6652 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.71.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ALX Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.35.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,265,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,187,000. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,740,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,825,000.

ALX Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

