AMAYA Global (OTCMKTS:AYAG) and Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Critical Survey

AMAYA Global (OTCMKTS:AYAG) and Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares AMAYA Global and Limoneira’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAYA Global N/A N/A N/A Limoneira -7.05% -4.17% -2.20%

Risk and Volatility

AMAYA Global has a beta of -0.67, suggesting that its share price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limoneira has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AMAYA Global and Limoneira’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMAYA Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Limoneira $171.40 million 1.53 -$5.94 million ($0.45) -32.76

AMAYA Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Limoneira.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AMAYA Global and Limoneira, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAYA Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Limoneira 0 1 3 0 2.75

Limoneira has a consensus price target of $18.20, suggesting a potential upside of 23.47%. Given Limoneira’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Limoneira is more favorable than AMAYA Global.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.5% of Limoneira shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Limoneira shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Limoneira beats AMAYA Global on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMAYA Global

AMAYA Global Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in planting, preserving, packaging, and marketing navel oranges for distribution and sale in the People's Republic of China. The company has planted 1,077,098 orange trees in orchards with approximately 5,152 acres of land in Ganzhou, Jiangxi Province. It sells its products to wholesale, retail, and institutional customers through distributors under the General Red brand. The company was formerly known as General Agriculture Corporation and changed its name to AMAYA Global Holdings Corp. in February 2020. AMAYA Global Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes. It has approximately 6,200 acres of lemons planted primarily in Ventura, Tulare, and San Bernardino Counties in California, as well in Yuma County, Arizona and La Serena, Chile; 900 acres of avocados planted in Ventura County; 1,600 acres of oranges planted in Tulare County, California; and 1,000 acres of specialty citrus and other crops. In addition, the company rents residential housing units and commercial office buildings, as well as leases approximately 500 acres of its land to third-party agricultural tenants. Further, it is involved in organic recycling operations; and the development of land parcels, multi-family housing, and single-family homes. The company markets and sells its lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers; avocados to a packing and marketing company; oranges, specialty citrus, and other crops through Sunkist and other third-party packinghouses; and wine grapes to wine producers. Limoneira Company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, California.

