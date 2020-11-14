Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO George P. Sakellaris Sells 8,824 Shares

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 8,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $397,785.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,429,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,523,527.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $43.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.28. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $46.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.48.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

AMRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ameresco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ameresco during the second quarter worth $26,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

