American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zelman & Associates raised American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.57.

NYSE AMH opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $32.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.15, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 3,710 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.51 per share, with a total value of $98,352.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 110.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,416,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,033,000 after acquiring an additional 12,310,236 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 6,900.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709,260 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,916,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,731 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,386,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,417,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,494,000 after buying an additional 854,508 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.