American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMH. Zelman & Associates raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.57.

NYSE AMH opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.58. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 112.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.60. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $32.04.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 3,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,352.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 241.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

