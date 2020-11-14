American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (TSE:HOT)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the year.

