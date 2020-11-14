American International Group Inc. Has $10.30 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 109.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust worth $10,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000.

MDY opened at $385.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $357.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.68. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $396.00.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

