American International Group Inc. Has $10.51 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,572 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $10,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 954.5% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 59.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRU. ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

NYSE PRU opened at $73.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of -117.95, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.64%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.