American International Group Inc. Has $9.28 Million Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $9,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.42.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $151.36 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $165.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 946.06, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.30.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

