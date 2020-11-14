American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,365 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $10,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth $203,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,205 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

NYSE:YUM opened at $102.87 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $107.62. The firm has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.97.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.96%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $217,176.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,061,056.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $393,611.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,022. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.89.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.