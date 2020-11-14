American International Group Inc. Sells 21,870 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 806,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 21,870 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 754,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after buying an additional 17,776 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 26.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.8% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 316,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 17,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 42.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,732,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,616 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 13.2% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 62,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William A. Smith bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $97,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,094.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 373,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $5,258,852.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 245,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,042,053.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMI opened at $13.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.53.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

