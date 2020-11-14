American International Group Inc. Sells 4,857 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,857 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $10,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 125.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.53.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $134.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.17. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,657.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

See Also: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.